Rajasthan Man With Terror Links Arrested, Was Trying To Radicalise Other Men

The Rajasthan Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a man, who is suspected of attempting to radicalise other men and having links with Afghan-based terrorist organisation Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Maulana Osama Umar, originally from Rajasthan's Barmer, was working in Sanchore. He, and four other men, were taken into custody from four districts of Rajasthan on Saturday. Umar was arrested on Wednesday after five days of interrogation, after it was found that he was in contact with TTP for four years.

Interrogation revealed that Umar was pressuring four other suspects to join the terrorist group. He allegedly used internet calling to communicate with top terrorist commanders. Two phones were recovered from him

The ATS found no evidence of funding or financial transactions during the preliminary investigation. Further, Umar also had plans to escape to Afghanistan.

ATS Additional Director General MN Dinesh told NDTV, "The maulana was trying to radicalise the other people picked up by the ATS, but they themselves were not in touch with any terror network . He also had plans to escape to Afghanistan via Dubai. But, we caught him in time."

Umar's involvement in any terror act will be established on further interrogation, ATS Inspector General Vikas Kumar said. He added that Umar was inspired by a "jihadi mindset".

The other arrested include Masood, Mohammad Ayub, Mohammad Junaid and Basir. Apart from Umar, the others were not in touch with any terror networks outside India.

Three of the five men interrogated by the ATS were from the sensitive border district of Barmer.