Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Pleads Guilty In Georgia Election Case

Trump has pleaded non-guilty in Georgia Election Case. (File)

In a potential blow to Donald Trump, one of his former lawyers pleaded guilty on Thursday in the case alleging the former US president led a criminal conspiracy to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state of Georgia.

Sidney Powell, 68, a vocal Trump supporter who pushed outlandish conspiracy theories about manipulation of voting machines, was indicted in August along with the former president and 17 others.

In a surprise deal reached just days before her trial was scheduled to begin in Atlanta, Georgia, Sidney Powell entered into a plea agreement with Fulton County prosecutors.

She pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to interfere with the performance of election duties and was sentenced to six years of probation by Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee.

Sidney Powell, who was originally charged with racketeering, a felony, and other offenses, agreed as part of the plea agreement to testify at the upcoming trials of her codefendants in the case.

"You're to testify truthfully against any and all codefendants in this matter at any upcoming proceedings," McAfee said.

Sidney Powell, nicknamed "The Kraken" after the movie monster from "Clash of the Titans," was fined $6,000, ordered to pay restitution of $2,700 and to write a letter of apology to the citizens of Georgia.

Following the November 2020 presidential election, Sidney Powell peddled preposterous theories about voting machine manipulation that Trump allegedly acknowledged sounded "crazy" but promoted anyway.

- 'Influence the outcome' -

According to the Georgia indictment, Trump met with Sidney Powell, his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and others at the White House on December 18, 2020, several weeks before the end of his term, and discussed "strategies and theories intended to influence the outcome" of the election.

Among the moves allegedly considered but eventually abandoned was naming Sidney Powell as special counsel with "broad authority to investigate allegations of voter fraud in Georgia and elsewhere."

Sidney Powell is the second codefendant in the sprawling racketeering case to enter a guilty plea.

Scott Hall, a bail bondsman, pleaded guilty last month to five counts of conspiracy to interfere with the performance of election duties.

Sidney Powell and Hall were among the codefendants charged with tampering with voting machines in Coffee County, Georgia, following the 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has pleaded not guilty to charges of involvement in a criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, where Biden won by some 12,000 votes.

- Trial was to have begun on Monday -

Jury selection had been scheduled to begin on Monday in a joint trial of Sidney Powell and another codefendant, Kenneth Chesebro.

Sidney Powell and Cheseboro, who is also an attorney, had been the only two codefendants to invoke their right to a speedy trial.

Sidney Powell originally faced charges of racketeering, conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit computer theft and other offenses that could have been punished by prison time.

She is also being sued for defamation in separate cases by two voting machine companies, Dominion and Smartmatic.

Chesebro is accused of orchestrating a plan to submit fake electors to Congress in a bid to block certification of Biden's election victory.

Others indicted in Georgia include Giuliani, Trump's former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, John Eastman, a constitutional lawyer, and Jeffrey Clark, a mid-level Justice Department official.

Trump also faces federal charges for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and is to go on trial in that case in Washington in March 2024.





