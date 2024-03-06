Trump Wins 6 Primaries On Super Tuesday, Almost Assured Of Rematch vs Biden

Donald Trump won the Virginia primary election in the race of Republican presidential nomination.

Donald Trump won the first six primary elections called by US networks as results came in from the 15 "Super Tuesday" states in the race for the Republican presidential nomination.

The former president, who is bidding for a sensational comeback after being unseated by Democrat Joe Biden in 2020, could claim a clean sweep of states Tuesday on the way to the Republican Party nomination.

Alabama, Maine, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia were all called for Trump, who expressed his thanks on his Truth Social site as counts continued in the other Super Tuesday states across the country.

His longshot challenger, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, has failed to provide a significant obstacle in Trump's path to the nomination, but has so far refused to drop out of the race.

Polling averages from RealClearPolitics show 77-year-old Trump 65 points clear in the primary, and two points ahead of President Joe Biden in a one-on-one match-up in the November election.

