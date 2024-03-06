After Trump Sweeps Primaries, Biden's 'Chaos, Division, Darkness' Reminder

11 of the 15 states are holding GOP primaries that are open to more than just registered Republicans.

US President Joe Biden has warned that a second Donald Trump term would mean a return to "chaos, division and darkness," CNN reported. He highlighted the progress his administration has made in its first term in office.

In a statement, Biden wrote, "Four years ago, I ran because of the existential threat Donald Trump posed to the America we all believe in." He spoke about the US' progress under his administration on jobs, inflation, prescription drug prices, and gun control.

He warned that the progress his administration has made will be at risk if Trump returns to the White House. The US President noted that Trump is driven by grievance and grift and he is focused on his own revenge and retribution.

Biden said, "(Trump) is driven by grievance and grift, focused on his own revenge and retribution, not the American people," CNN reported.

Meanwhile, results continue to emerge as polls close in some states of the US on Super Tuesday. More than one-third of the total delegates in the Republican and Democratic primaries are at stake in contests in over 12 states.

US President Joe Biden will secure victory in the Democratic primary in Utah, CNN has projected. As many as 30 pledged delegates are at stake in the primary. In 2020, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders secured a win in the Democratic contest and Biden was in second place.

Joe Biden will win the Democratic primary in Arkansas and Massachusetts, CNN has projected. With these projections, Biden is moving closer to clinching the Democratic 2024 presidential nod.

As many as 31 delegates were at stake in the primary at Arkansas. There were 92 pledged delegates at stake in Massachusetts on Tuesday. Biden will also win Maine's Democratic primary, CNN has projected, as he closes in on a general election race with former US President Donald Trump.

As many as 24 pledged delegates are at stake in Maine. Biden will win the Tennessee Democratic primary, CNN has projected. There were 63 delegates at stake in the primary on Tuesday.

CNN also projected a win for Biden at the Oklahoma Democratic primary. As many as 36 pledged delegates are at stake in Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Biden is also projected to win the Democratic primary in Virginia, Vermont and North Carolina, as per CNN. There were 16 pledged delegates at stake in the Vermont Democratic primary.

As many as 116 pledged delegates were at stake in North Carolina, while there were 99 pledged delegates at stake in the contest in the Virginia Democratic primary

The result of the contest is expected to solidify both Donald Trump and Joe Biden as their respective party's nominees for the general election in November.

Notably, Super Tuesday, is when the largest number of states hold presidential primaries or caucuses. According to CBS News, 15 states held GOP contests on Super Tuesday. Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Virginia are holding primaries. Two states, Alaska and Utah, are holding caucuses.

11 of the 15 states are holding GOP primaries that are open to more than just registered Republicans. Moreover, Super Tuesday gets its name from the fact that there are more delegates up for grabs than on any other day in the primary campaign.

