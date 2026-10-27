Trump Slams "Rigged" Brazil Election After Ally Loses

US President Donald Trump claimed on Monday that Brazil's elections were "rigged" and "so corrupt" after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva beat Trump's right-wing ally Flavio Bolsonaro.

"It looked terrible to me," Trump told reporters as he left Washington for a midterms campaign rally. "I didn't take sides but it looked like another rigged election frankly... it looked so corrupt, so terrible."

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