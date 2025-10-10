'Nobel For Trump': Israeli Farmers Ahead Of Peace Prize Announcement

Hours before the Nobel Peace Prize announcement, US President Donald Trump received support from Israeli farmers who used tractors to plough a message on a farmland. It reads, "Nobel 4 Trump."

A video, posted to X, shows tractors ploughing the message across a large field. The clip ends with an aerial shot revealing the full text.

A group of Yom Kippur War veterans plowed a message of gratitude to President #Trump in the valley fields.

The tribute comes after Trump brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The agreement is part of Trump's Gaza Peace Plan, revealed on September 29, to stop the war and set up a plan to rebuild and govern the narrow strip.

Under the plan, both sides agreed to a ceasefire, an Israeli troop withdrawal, and a hostage-prisoner exchange. The proposal also calls for Hamas to disarm, and for Gaza to be governed by independent Palestinian leaders under international supervision.

A multinational peacekeeping and reconstruction force would oversee humanitarian aid and rebuilding efforts.

Israel and Hamas accepted the first phase of the plan on October 8, focusing on the ceasefire and prisoner exchange. Israel's cabinet approved the agreement the following day, and it was formally signed in Egypt on October 9. Discussions on later stages, including Gaza's political future, are still ongoing.

At a Cabinet meeting on Thursday morning, Trump celebrated the deal as part of a record of peace achievements during his presidency. "We settled seven wars, or major conflicts, and this is number eight," he told reporters. "The one that I thought would be the quickest of all would be Russia-Ukraine and I think that's going to happen, too."

Earlier, at his September 23 speech at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Trump boasted that within seven months of taking office, his administration had ended seven "unendable wars."

He listed conflicts he claimed to have resolved, including those involving Cambodia and Thailand, Serbia, the Congo and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Trump has openly said he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize, saying his work on peace deals like the Abraham Accords and recent ceasefires merit recognition. His administration has actively promoted his nomination, with endorsements from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Congressman Buddy Carter.