US Vice President JD Vance's post-midterms analysis of the Iran war playing a role in the defeat of the Republican Party seems to have sparked a conflict of sorts with President Donald Trump.
While Trump was initially unfazed by Vance's statement, the president has grown frustrated by the remarks over the past two weeks, The New York Times reported.
Trump has complained to aides and allies about Vance, pointing out that he should have said that the president made the right decision in going to war with Tehran.
Trump has hinted at his disagreement with Vance in public. Earlier this month, he said that the vice president should have “made one other statement” in his post-election analysis. “If you had it to do again, would you do it again? The answer is yes,” Trump added about the Iran war.
At the same time, Trump has continued to praise his secretary of state, Marco Rubio, suggesting in private conversations that he could be a strong presidential candidate, sources told NYT. Rubio has repeatedly praised Trump for authorising strikes on Iran.
What JD Vance Said
Vance had said that the Iran war had doomed Republicans in the midterm elections.
"The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night," Vance said in a lengthy post on X -- referring to Trump's remarks that the Iran war was "part of it" but that it was still justified.
"If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest," he added.
"But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there."
Vance also acknowledged that Republican voters who backed Trump and himself two years ago had switched sides due to the war and its effects on the US economy.
"The main problem is that many people who voted for Trump/Vance in 2024 voted for Democrats in 2026," Vance said.
One of the things the data analysts on our side obsessed over was "composition"—whether the electorate looked close enough to 2024 for Republicans to win. And despite polls that showed a Democrat blowout, the data kept on telling us the same story: in some states turnout was merely OK, in other states it was downright amazing, and in no state was it catastrophic. There was a genuine sense of optimism on our team: our people were showing up. So, I asked the smartest data guy I know, does that mean we're going to shock the world? "No," he told me. "We might do better than the polls suggest. But the data is telling us that a lot of Trump/Vance 2024 voters are pissed and planning to vote for the other guys. Our voters are turning out, but they may not vote for us." Well, that looks prophetic now. Our voters did show up. In Florida, for example, the electorate was 9 points more Republican than Democrat, just a couple points worse than 2024. Undoubtedly there were places we could have done better on turnout. But the main problem is not turnout. The main problem is that many people who voted for Trump/Vance in 2024 voted for Democrats in 2026. There will be a lot of infighting and arguing over what happened and why that is. One of the pollsters I really respect told me that our economic messaging wasn't sharp enough down the stretch. I'm sure that's true. But the real reason we lost is obvious to almost everyone. Another pollster—one of the smartest people I know in politics, told me yesterday we'd lose the generic ballot by 13 points. I felt negative going into Tuesday, but even I was shocked by this. In his polling, he saw that a lot of Trump 2024 voters were angry and planning to vote for Democrats. He asked those voters who had abandoned us what would cause them to come back on our team. The top four answers, accounting for nearly all of the responses were: 1) End the war 2) Focus on cost of living/inflation 3) Put America First 4) Change our relationship to Israel Our voters showed up. And the above four reasons are why many of them voted for Democrats. This is according to a pollster who nailed the results. While many spent Monday attacking Rachel Campos Duffy for calling for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, it turns out her political advice was sound. (She's also a great person.) In the next few months, there's going to be a lot of gaslighting. Expect to hear any number of establishment politicians say the solution to our woes is amnesty. I'm open to the idea that we should change enforcement—by focusing more on businesses that hire illegal labor, for instance. But anyone pushing amnesty is lying to you. The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night. If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest. But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there. I remain hopeful about our country. To the people who are pissed off and want to say, “I told you so”: you're right, you did tell us so. Take that energy into electing Republicans who share your worldview. To the people who are just pissed at the results, you should be. Let's take that anger and get back to the work of saving our country.— JD Vance (@JDVance) November 4, 2026
He said a pollster that he respected showed the Iran war and the economy were key factors in voters abandoning Republicans, along with a desire to "change our relationship to Israel."
Vance, a longtime vocal critic of US foreign interventionism, had reportedly been skeptical behind the scenes about the war on Iran that Trump and Israel launched in late February.
JD Vance's 2028 Bid
Once a critic of Trump, Vance later became his supporter and running mate. The Iran war has highlighted that the two may have differences of opinion on the matter. Vance has denied all speculation, insisting that there is “no daylight” between him and the president.
Trump's support will be crucial for Vance for a potential presidential bid in 2028. The president has continued to weigh the vice president against Rubio, often swinging back and forth on his support for Vance.
Vance remains undecided about his political future, sources told the NYT. The former Ohio Senator may choose to delay his presidential bid due to factors like his young family, no straight path to a win and an unfavourable opinion of the Iran war.
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