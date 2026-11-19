US Vice President JD Vance's post-midterms analysis of the Iran war playing a role in the defeat of the Republican Party seems to have sparked a conflict of sorts with President Donald Trump.

While Trump was initially unfazed by Vance's statement, the president has grown frustrated by the remarks over the past two weeks, The New York Times reported.

Trump has complained to aides and allies about Vance, pointing out that he should have said that the president made the right decision in going to war with Tehran.

Trump has hinted at his disagreement with Vance in public. Earlier this month, he said that the vice president should have “made one other statement” in his post-election analysis. “If you had it to do again, would you do it again? The answer is yes,” Trump added about the Iran war.

At the same time, Trump has continued to praise his secretary of state, Marco Rubio, suggesting in private conversations that he could be a strong presidential candidate, sources told NYT. Rubio has repeatedly praised Trump for authorising strikes on Iran.

What JD Vance Said

Vance had said that the Iran war had doomed Republicans in the midterm elections.

"The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night," Vance said in a lengthy post on X -- referring to Trump's remarks that the Iran war was "part of it" but that it was still justified.

"If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest," he added.

"But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there."

Vance also acknowledged that Republican voters who backed Trump and himself two years ago had switched sides due to the war and its effects on the US economy.

"The main problem is that many people who voted for Trump/Vance in 2024 voted for Democrats in 2026," Vance said.

He said a pollster that he respected showed the Iran war and the economy were key factors in voters abandoning Republicans, along with a desire to "change our relationship to Israel."

Vance, a longtime vocal critic of US foreign interventionism, had reportedly been skeptical behind the scenes about the war on Iran that Trump and Israel launched in late February.

JD Vance's 2028 Bid

Once a critic of Trump, Vance later became his supporter and running mate. The Iran war has highlighted that the two may have differences of opinion on the matter. Vance has denied all speculation, insisting that there is “no daylight” between him and the president.

Trump's support will be crucial for Vance for a potential presidential bid in 2028. The president has continued to weigh the vice president against Rubio, often swinging back and forth on his support for Vance.

Vance remains undecided about his political future, sources told the NYT. The former Ohio Senator may choose to delay his presidential bid due to factors like his young family, no straight path to a win and an unfavourable opinion of the Iran war.