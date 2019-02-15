Donald Trump Declared 'Very Healthy' By Doctor, But Is Officially Obese

Donald Trump, 72, stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 243 pounds, according the memorandum.

President Donald Trump remains in "good health" and has not had any major changes to his health status in the past year, according to a memorandum signed by his doctor and released Thursday by the White House.

After gaining four pounds over the past year, Trump is officially considered obese.

Sean Conley, the physician to the president, said in the memorandum that "there were no findings of significance or changes to report" after Trump underwent a four-hour physical exam that included 11 specialists last week.

"After taking into account all the laboratory results, examinations and specialist recommendations, it is my determination that the President remains in very good health overall," Conley wrote.

The White House released the memorandum, which included basic details about Trump's health, including his heart rate (70 beats per minute) and his blood pressure (118/80 mmHg).

It was the second time the White House has released Trump's medical information since he took office in 2017.

Trump, 72, stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 243 pounds, according the memorandum. The president's weight was reported as 239 pounds last year, and he was advised to watch his diet, exercise more and lose weight.

Trump's new weight pushes his body mass index over 30, the threshold for obesity. Trump joins 40 percent of American adults over age 20 who fit into that category, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Still, Trump's medical report suggests he is in relatively good health compared to other people his age.

But Mariell Jessup, chief science and medical officer of the American Heart Association said the data released by Trump's physician show a "lucky" older man with relatively low risk for cardiovascular disease. Jessup plugged the data released by Trump's physician into the American Heart Association's risk calculator and found that Trump has a 17 percent chance of developing cardiovascular disease in the next decade.

"His blood pressure being in the normal range has helped him, and his cholesterol - though not perfect - is quite good," Jessup said. "I think he is lucky, and it points out what we've often said: if you can get to the age of 50 in this country and have no major risk factors for cardiovascular disease, the odds are you will live a long time, free of cardiovascular disease."

Jessup noted that obesity was an important risk factor for diabetes and high blood pressure, but that in the absence of either of those conditions, there was debate about the importance of the obesity threshold in older adults.

The only change noted to Trump's medication regimen was an increase in the dosage of a cholesterol-lowering drug. He also received the shingles vaccine, which has been in shortage for months, and a vaccine against pneumococcal disease.

Conley's language about Trump - "very good health overall"- was less effusive than the language used last year by Trump's former doctor, Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson.

Jackson, the White House's chief medical adviser, described Trump's overall health as "excellent," adding that the president had "good genes" and was "very healthy."

Both Jackson and Conley said they expected Trump to remain healthy for the duration of his presidency.