Dhaka-Delhi Reset: Bangladesh Foreign Minister's India Visit Signals New Chapter In Ties

In a significant diplomatic development, Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman is set to visit India from April 7 to 9, marking the first high-level engagement between the two countries following the sweeping electoral victory of the Tarique Rahman-led government in Dhaka. The visit is being closely watched in both capitals as an opportunity to recalibrate bilateral ties and establish a pragmatic framework for future cooperation.

The three-day visit comes at a time when relations between India and Bangladesh are poised for a reset. With a new political leadership in Dhaka, both sides are expected to focus on rebuilding trust, addressing longstanding concerns, and charting a stable course forward.

From Bangladesh's perspective, several key issues are expected to dominate the discussions. Foremost among them is water sharing, particularly concerning transboundary rivers such as the Teesta. Dhaka has consistently emphasised the need for equitable water distribution, and the new government is likely to press for tangible progress on pending agreements.

Another sensitive issue is that of border deaths. Bangladesh has repeatedly raised concerns over civilian casualties along the India-Bangladesh border, often linked to anti-smuggling operations. Addressing these incidents and ensuring humane border management will be a priority for Dhaka during the talks.

Energy cooperation is also high on the agenda. Bangladesh is expected to seek assurances on stable energy supplies from India, including electricity exports and potential collaboration in fuel and infrastructure projects. Given Bangladesh's growing energy needs, this remains a critical pillar of bilateral engagement.

Visa services, which have faced disruptions in recent times, are another area of concern. Dhaka is likely to push for the reopening and expansion of visa facilities to facilitate travel for students, patients, and businesspersons, thereby restoring people-to-people connectivity.

Additionally, Bangladesh is expected to seek India's support for its candidature for the position of President of the United Nations General Assembly (PGA), reflecting its aspirations for a stronger global diplomatic profile.

One of the more politically sensitive issues likely to be raised is the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The new government in Dhaka may formally request cooperation from India on this matter, which could present a complex diplomatic challenge for New Delhi.

On the Indian side, the visit is being viewed as an opportunity to initiate a "reset" in bilateral relations. New Delhi's immediate focus will be on confidence-building measures aimed at stabilising ties with the new leadership in Dhaka. This includes reaffirming India's commitment to a constructive and cooperative partnership.

India is also expected to emphasise the importance of maintaining a normal working relationship that takes into account its strategic and security sensitivities. Issues such as cross-border security, counter-terrorism cooperation, and regional stability will likely feature prominently in discussions.

Diplomatic sources indicate that India will adopt a measured and pragmatic approach, seeking to engage the new Bangladeshi leadership without escalating contentious issues. The emphasis will be on dialogue, mutual respect, and incremental progress.

The visit is thus seen as a crucial first step in redefining India-Bangladesh relations under a new political dispensation in Dhaka. While differences remain on several fronts, both sides appear keen to avoid confrontation and instead focus on areas of convergence.

As the Foreign Minister's visit unfolds, the outcomes will be closely scrutinised for signals of how the two neighbours intend to navigate this new phase. Whether this engagement leads to a substantive reset or merely a cautious recalibration will depend on the willingness of both sides to address core concerns while building a forward-looking partnership.