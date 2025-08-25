"Deep Concern": US Envoy Writes To Macron Over Rising Antisemitism

The US ambassador to Paris has upped the pressure on President Emmanuel Macron over antisemitism in France with a letter calling the government's action on anti-Jewish hatred insufficient, days after similar criticism from Israel.

US envoy Charles Kushner's letter to Macron was dated August 25, which he noted was "the 81st anniversary of the Allied Liberation of Paris, which ended the deportation of Jews from French soil" under Nazi German occupation.

In the letter, a copy of which has been obtained by AFP, he wrote: "I write out of deep concern over the dramatic rise of antisemitism in France and the lack of sufficient action by your government to confront it...

"In France, not a day passes without Jews assaulted in the street, synagogues or schools defaced, or Jewish-owned businesses vandalized," he added.

While "antisemitism has long scarred French life", the ambassador argued that hatred of Jews "has exploded since Hamas's barbaric assault on October 7, 2023," which triggered the ongoing war in Gaza.

His remarks tally with those made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who on Tuesday accused Macron of fomenting antisemitism, saying it had "surged" in France following the French president's announcement last month that he will recognise Palestinian statehood.

Macron's Elysee office was quick to hit back at Netanyahu, calling the Israeli leader's allegation "abject" and "erroneous".

'Anti-Zionism is antisemitism'

But like Netanyahu, Kushner denounced Macron's criticisms of Israel over the war in Gaza and his planned recognition of a State of Palestine. Such moves, he said, "embolden extremists, fuel violence, and endanger Jewish life in France".

"In today's world, anti-Zionism is antisemitism -- plain and simple," the ambassador added.

"Surveys show most French citizens believe another Holocaust could happen in Europe. Nearly half of French youth report never having heard of the Holocaust at all.

"What are children being taught in French schools if such ignorance persists?," the letter read.

France is home to Western Europe's largest Jewish population at around half a million people, as well as a significant Muslim community sensitive to the plight of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Both communities have reported a spike in hate crimes since Israel's retaliatory offensive against the Palestinian terroist group Hamas in the besieged coastal strip.

Macron's announcement that France would formally recognise a Palestinian state during a UN meeting in September drew a swift rebuke from Israel at the time.

With the move, France is set to join a list of nations that has grown since the start of the Gaza war nearly two years ago.

France is among at least 145 of the 193 UN members that now recognise or plan to recognise a Palestinian state, according to an AFP tally.

