'Don't Know If That's Going To Happen': Trump On Trade Deal With China

Donald Trump said getting along with China would be good but he isn't sure if that will happen (File)

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he views the Phase 1 trade deal inked between the United States and China differently in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I guess I view the trade deal a little bit differently than I did three months ago," Trump said at a news conference in the White House Rose Garden.

"Getting along with China would be a good thing. I don't know if that's going to happen. I'll let you know," he added.

