Copper plunged in a broad selloff across London, New York and Shanghai, as bullish investors bailed on bets tied to the AI boom and others turned outright bearish even as extreme squeezes roil metals markets.

The industrial metal was hit with a wave of selling on the benchmark London Metal Exchange, New York's Comex and the Shanghai Futures Exchange, with copper falling as much as 5.6% on the LME to the lowest since April. Tin - another key input in the artificial intelligence industry - shed as much as 8.2% in London.

The moves came after Stan Druckenmiller, one of the most high-profile cheerleaders for copper's AI trade, said late on Tuesday he'd turned bearish on the metal, adding to a chorus of concerns about AI's trajectory of growth. The rout adds to a week of extreme volatility in metals markets. Historic squeezes in copper and aluminum were fueled by sharp declines in the volume of physical inventory that underpins futures trading in London and Shanghai.

Tight market conditions are normally a potent bullish indicator, and a deterrent to bearish investors who can face heavy losses when spot prices spike above futures. But in a rare dynamic, the mood among investors has soured dramatically this week even as spot supplies have tightened.

Copper had already shed more than 10% from its peak going into Wednesday's selloff, with investors steadily scaling back bullish positions from record levels over the past two months as the rally in AI stocks ran into turbulence. Simultaneously, investors have grown more skeptical that the Trump administration will push ahead with tariffs on refined copper, putting another dent in the bullish case for the red metal.

"It's a complete recalibration of the copper market," said Ryan McKay, senior commodity strategist at TD Securities. Concerns about the Federal Reserve's tightening regime are weighing on the demand outlook, while the midterm results have dented optimism around AI spending, and the Comex-LME arbitrage - a proxy for trader expectations on a US copper tariff - is narrowing as affordability becomes a bigger political concern, according to McKay.

With those bullish themes fading, speculative positioning has largely unwound, and in some areas flipped net short, while trend-follower selling has accelerated the move, said McKay.

The prospect of tariffs prompted traders to ship huge volumes of copper to the US, tightening markets elsewhere. Analysts at Natixis have warned that the inflows, coupled with a flood of AI-linked investment, have created a bubble in the copper market at a time of otherwise lackluster demand.

Despite strong global growth, the usually close relationship between industrial activity and underlying demand indicators has broken down, Nicholas Snowdon, Mercuria Energy Group's head of metals and mining research, said at an industry conference in Shanghai on Wednesday.

"Copper demand today is closer to a recessionary-like environment than growth environment," he said. "A lot of the big picture views on copper offer a very positive view of where demand is today - the reality is markedly different."

A spike in copper prices in China this week has also shaken the consensus expectation that copper inventories would remain stranded in the US unless tariffs were explicitly ruled out, with the scramble for spot metal in Shanghai creating the commercial conditions for traders to ease the squeeze with US cargoes.

Even so, Chinese copper stockpiles remain at critically low levels, and betting against prices will be fraught for investors, particularly those in China who are taking short positions that they would need to deliver metal against if held until expiry. The extreme backwardation on the Shanghai Futures Exchange - where spot prices earlier this week traded at the equivalent of more than $2,000 a ton higher than month-ahead futures - represents the huge costs that bearish investors could face if they need to buy their positions back instead.

The dynamic isn't limited to copper, with a high-profile squeeze in aluminum continuing to reverberate through physical markets while futures prices slump. Tin, which had rallied even harder than copper on the back of the AI trade this year, also remains in steep backwardation, even after a 30% drop from a peak seen in January.

Copper was trading 5.3% lower to $12,522.50 a ton as of 3:53 p.m. in London. LME tin was down more than 5% at $42,465 a ton, while aluminum, nickel and zinc dropped more than 3%.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)