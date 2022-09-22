Chopped Body Parts Found In Multiple Suitcases In New York Apartment: Report

The body parts were found stuffed inside numerous suitcases.

In a gruesome and horrific discovery, chopped body parts were found inside suitcases at a Brooklyn apartment on Wednesday afternoon, according to the New York police.

According to the New York Post report, the police officers discovered the horrific incident around 1:30 pm. They were called to 315 Linwood Street in East New York after a foul smell was reported in a home on the sixth floor.

The neighbours complained that the 20-year-old woman who lived in the apartment had been missing for a number of days.

Blood and human remains were reportedly discovered inside the apartment.

According to the New York Post, investigators have identified a person of interest who is currently being sought for interrogation.

The outlet further reported that the woman lived with her boyfriend in the apartment and they frequently fought with each other. The police are trying to contact her boyfriend.

The presumed victim's identification has not yet been made public.

Additional information on the ongoing investigations was not immediately known. But sources said that the medical examiner was looking over the findings and would likely provide further details on Thursday.