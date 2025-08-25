Chinese Woman Uses Grandchild's Fee To Treat Wrinkles. Wanted To 'Stop Husband From Cheating'

A woman in China spent 62,000 yuan, approximately Rs 7.5 lakh, on a wrinkle-removing treatment and the reason was shocking. She underwent treatment after being allegedly convinced by the clinic staff that it would ward off bad luck and stop her husband from cheating, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

Cui, a resident of Henan province, mentioned that she went to a therapy centre on August 11. The owner and one of the customers took her to a nearby plastic surgery clinic and insisted that she go for aesthetic treatment.

During the consultation at the clinic, she was told that she had too many wrinkles on her face, which could cause bad luck in her life. The surgeon even claimed that her crow's feet, the fine lines around her eyes, meant that her husband was cheating on her and these lines could affect her romantic relationship, according to the report.

Cui stated that the surgeon also warned her that frown lines between her eyebrows would bring misfortune to her children. Additionally, they claimed her nose was too flat, which could block her luck in finding wealth.

Before she could think, the staff took her phone, scanned the payment code, and asked her to type in her password, she alleged, adding that before she realised, Rs 7.5 lakh was deducted from her account. The woman added that it was all her savings, including her grandson's tuition fees.

During the cosmetic procedure, the clinic staff injected hyaluronic acid filler into multiple areas of Cui's face and neck. According to a medical document that Cui and her daughter obtained from the clinic, she underwent more than 10 separate procedures in a single session.

After the treatment, Cui began to feel very unwell and was struggling to open her mouth, which made it difficult for her to eat. She also suffered from headaches and nausea.

Soon, Cui's daughter demanded a return, claiming that the clinic had cheated them. But an anonymous staff member at the clinic refused to return the money and instead told them to take legal action if they wanted compensation.