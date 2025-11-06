Chinese Woman Develops Snake-Like Skin Patterns After Using A 'Medicine' For 10 Years

A 40-year-old woman from China has sparked concern after developing red and purple snake-like patterns on her skin following more than a decade for using a "traditional Chinese medicine" cream.

The woman identified as Pseudonym Tingting admitted to Zhongda Hospital Southeast University in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, in October.

According to South China Morning Post, she was using the cream without consulting a doctor. In addition to the unusual skin condition, Tingting is overweight and has a history of high blood pressure, factors that may have influenced her overall health and the severity of her symptoms.

Her problem started about ten years ago when red spots and itching appeared on her lower right leg. As she kept scratching, the spots spread all over her body. Looking for help, she found an ointment online that claimed to be made from "pure traditional Chinese medicine" and could cure all skin problems. She believed the claims and used the cream regularly for ten years, spending more than 100,000 yuan (Rs 12,43,020). At first, the cream worked well and stopped the itching, but over time her condition became worse.

When Tingting arrived at the hospital, doctors discovered red, snake-like lines running across her body. Her legs were swollen, and she complained of frequent vomiting, nausea, and numbness in her hands.

Dr. Wang Fei, the hospital's chief dermatologist, examined her and found that her cortisol levels were extremely low. He explained that Tingting suffered from secondary adrenocortical insufficiency, a condition in which the body doesn't produce enough essential hormones. Her condition improved after treatment, but she remains undecided whether she will pursue legal action.

Dr. Wang told the Yangtze Evening Post that many creams sold online, labelled "pure herbal" or "steroid-free," actually contained powerful steroids. He said his department frequently sees similar cases. Steroids provide immediate relief from symptoms like skin irritation and itching, but long-term use can lead to skin dependence and serious side effects. He warned that these chemicals can enter the body through the skin, disrupting hormonal balance and potentially causing lasting health effects.

Dr. Wang also advised that skin medications, especially those containing hormones, should only be used under a doctor's supervision.