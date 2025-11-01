11-Year-Old In China Accidentally Swallows Gold Bean Worth 1,400 Dollars

An 11-year-old boy swallowed a gold bean worth 10,000 yuan (1,406 Dollars) by mistake. His mom told him not to go outside because it would be "too expensive". The incident took place in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, southeastern China, after a woman surnamed Ji bought the 10-gram gold bean on October 17.

On October 22nd, just days after the nugget arrived home, Ji's son started playing with it.

Meanwhile, while Ji was busy washing clothes on the balcony, the boy came running in, panicked, and told her that he had swallowed gold and was afraid he might die.

He also said he made the mistake while testing his tongue's strength. Initially, Ji thought his son was joking, but when she saw the coin was missing, she became worried.

Ji explained that her niece had also swallowed a coin once. When she was taken to the hospital, the doctor said it was nothing serious and would pass out through her stool.

This experience led Ji to take the situation less seriously this time and, after looking online, discovered that gold could also be passed out in a similar way.

Hoping to recover the lost "precious treasure," Ji advised her son daily not to defecate outside, as his feces were very expensive. Despite this, even after checking twice daily for five consecutive days, the gold was not found.

On October 26, Ji brought her son to Kunshan's Fifth People's Hospital. During the examination, doctors discovered an object in his stomach, though the child showed no signs of pain or vomiting.

Later that day, the gold nugget was safely removed. It remains unclear whether it passed naturally or was extracted through a medical procedure, reported South China Morning Post.

After receiving relief, Ji urged people to always keep their gold in a safe place and keep it away from mischievous children, reported South China Morning Post.