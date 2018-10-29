China, France Launch Satellite To Study Climate Change

The 650-kilogram machine is the first satellite jointly built by China and France and will allow climate scientists to better understand interactions between oceans and the atmosphere.

World | | Updated: October 29, 2018 10:16 IST
A Long March-2C rocket lifts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in Gansu, China. (AFP)

Beijing: 

The first Franco-Chinese satellite was launched into orbit on Monday to study ocean surface winds and waves around the clock, better predict cyclones and improve scientists' understanding of climate change.

A Long March 2C carrier rocket blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China's Gobi Desert at 0043 GMT to enter orbit 520 kilometres (323 miles) above the Earth, according to China's State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence.

The 650-kilogram (1,430 pound) machine is the first satellite jointly built by China and France and will allow climate scientists to better understand interactions between oceans and the atmosphere.

The satellite is fitted with two radars: the French-made SWIM, which will measure the direction and the wavelength of waves, and China's SCAT, which will analyse the force and direction of winds.

The data will be collected and analysed in both countries.



