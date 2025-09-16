Charlie Kirk's Shooter Showed "Warning Signs" Before Assassination: FBI

Tyler Robinson, the accused killer of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, may have been "aided and abetted" by an "extended network," the FBI suggested on Monday.

The agency pointed to "multiple warning signs" leading up to the fatal attack, The NY Post reported.

Charlie Kirk was shot dead during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. The suspected shooter, Tyler Robinson, was arrested a day later.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino told Fox News that investigators are examining whether the assassination was "part of a larger effort," including possible financial support or knowledge of the plot by others who failed to report it. "We'll also be dropping a lot of paper, a lot of subpoenas out there, to take a look to see if there was any extended network," he said.

"There appear to have been multiple warning signs about Robinson going off the deep end," Mr Bongino said. "There were people in his network, friends and family who had stated that he had become more political."

Authorities are probing online communities linked to Tyler Robinson, including pro-trans groups, animal-obsessed "furries," and gaming communities on Steam. Mr Bongino indicated that even audience members at the event are under scrutiny.

Inscriptions on unspent shell casings carried phrases like, "If you read this, you are gay LMAO," and the Italian song "Bella ciao."

The FBI has described the killing as a "politically motivated attack."

Tyler Robinson was living with his transgender partner, Lance Twiggs, at the time of the shooting. Twiggs, who is transitioning from male to female, has been fully cooperative with authorities and is not considered a suspect in the case.

A relative of Lance Twiggs, cooperating with authorities, said, "I think Tyler got a whole lot worse in the year they have been dating... But my gut tells me [the roommate] did more of the influencing."