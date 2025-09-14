Charlie Kirk's Shooter Lived With Transgender Roommate, Who Is Now Helping FBI: Report

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk, was living with a transgender partner, law enforcement sources confirmed Saturday. Lance Twiggs, 22, was reportedly in the process of transitioning from male to female and is now fully cooperating with the FBI investigation into the killing.

Public records show that Twiggs lived at the same address as Robinson. A relative of Twiggs confirmed to The NY Post Saturday, "yes, they were roommates."

The family member, speaking on condition of anonymity, described Twiggs as the "black sheep" of their family but declined to comment on whether the men were romantically involved. She said she did not know Twiggs's political views or the details of his transition but added, "it wouldn't surprise me."

Authorities said the roommate's cooperation was critical in the investigation. Text messages and other communications shared with the FBI included discussions about bullet casings matching those found at the scene and instructions to retrieve a rifle from a drop point.

Kirk, 31, was shot shortly after an audience member asked him about transgender mass shooters during his "American Comeback" college speaking tour. Casings discovered at Utah Valley University, where he was shot, bore inscriptions including "Hey fascist, catch." The bullets were fired roughly 200 yards from a .30-06-caliber Mauser bolt-action rifle investigators found wrapped in a towel in a wooded area.

"Messages from contact Tyler also mention that he had changed outfits," according to an affidavit.

Kirk often criticised the "LGBTQ agenda" and opposed gender-reassignment procedures.

Tyler Robinson turned himself in after being confronted by his father and speaking with a youth minister.

Authorities continue to investigate potential motives, examining "every link, every group" connected to the shooting. Robinson, raised in a largely conservative Mormon family but not registered with a major political party, appeared to embrace far-left ideology in recent years.

Authorities described the shooting as a "political assassination."