Charlie Kirk Murder Accused Once Bragged About Long-Range Shot: Ex-Colleague

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of fatally shooting right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, once bragged about his long-range shooting skills, a former coworker told The NY Post.

Robinson worked as a first-year electrician on a new apartment complex in Utah in 2023. He "was really quiet," according to a 25-year-old electrician who worked alongside him. The only topic that seemed to draw him out was guns.

The coworker recalled that he had been showing his supervisor a new pistol he had purchased.

"Tyler and another guy came over, and we were all talking about what kinds of guns we were gonna get or had bought, and they started talking about their longest shots. Tyler said he made a 450-yard shot," the coworker recalled.

"That was like the only time we got [Robinson] to converse with us, when we were talking about guns that day. He got excited about it at least, as excited as he can get."

The coworker revealed that he "never really showed much emotion" and "was kind of blank" in most other situations.

The former colleague said Tyler Robinson's earlier boast about long-range shooting surfaced in his mind after news broke that he had allegedly fired the single fatal shot that killed Charlie Kirk. He was reportedly shot from a building 200 yards away.

The ex-coworker recalled his shock upon hearing the news. "I was shocked when I heard the news yesterday. I was like, 'It can't be that Tyler', so I called my old coworker at Wilde Electric, and I was like, 'Hey, did Tyler show up to work today?' He was like, no, he was supposed to, but maybe he's at a different site. And I was like, 'Dude, I think Tyler was the one who did the shooting.' And he didn't believe me," he said.

He also said that Robinson was the "last person" he would have suspected.

Authorities have described the killing as a targeted "political assassination."

The former coworker also recalled that Robinson tended to avoid political discussions on the job. On one occasion, he left a conversation with other workers, walking into a back laundry room, sitting on a bucket, and putting in an earbud, even though most colleagues held conservative views.

Tyler Robinson is currently being held without bail in Utah County Jail. He faces charges including aggravated murder and firearm offences.