Leaning On His Casket, Charlie Kirk's Wife Weeps During Final Goodbye

A wife weeping with head bent over husband's open casket - the soul-wrenching picture was shared by Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika, on social media on Friday. In an obituary for her husband, Erika shared a series of pictures and videos from the final goodbye, in which she can be seen crying and rubbing, kissing and holding Charlie's hand for the one last time.

Charlie Kirk, a right-wing activist and US President Donald Trump aide, was assassinated during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. Tyler Robinson, 22, has been arrested as a suspect in the murder of Mr Kirk.

Calling word "evil", Erika showed trust in god and wrote, "The world is evil. But our Savior. Our Lord. Our God. Не...Не is so good. I will never have the words. Ever."

"The sound of this widow weeping echos throughout this world like a battle cry. I have no idea what any of this means. But baby I know you do and so does our Lord," she wrote in the post caption.

Warning Charlie's killer, without naming the accused, and the world at large, Ms Kirk added, "They have no idea what they just ignited within this wife. If they thought my husband's mission was big now..you have no idea. You. All of you. Will never. Ever. Forget my husband, Charlie. I'll make sure of it."

Wishing peace upon her husband, whom she married in 2021, Erika added, "Rest in the arms of our Lord baby as he blankets you with the words I know your heart always strived to hear, "well done My good and faithful servant.""

The carousel post featuring 12 pictures and videos opens with a family picture - Charlie, Erika and their two children - a three-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son. In the following pictures, Erika is seen sitting next to the open casket, holding on to Charlie's blazer, rubbing his right hand, holding and kissing his yellow hand and weeping. She is repeatedly heard saying, "I love you."

For one of the pictures, Erika also held the Batesville LifeStories Keepsake Medallion featuring an eagle next to Charlie's hand.

In another video, Charlie's coffin is seen being taken out of the room and driven to the burial site. Usha Vance, the wife of US Vice President JD Vance, can be seen offering her shoulder to the grieving wife.

Erika delivered her first public remarks on Friday, vowing she "won't let his legacy die". Speaking from the office where her husband hosted his podcast, she said he loved America, nature and the Chicago Cubs.

"But most of all, Charlie loved his children, and he loved me with all of his heart," she said in her tearful address.

She shared a story about their daughter, when she ran into her arms the night before.

"'Where's daddy?'" the daughter asked her.

"What do you tell a three-year-old?" Ms Kirk asked.

"'Baby, daddy loves you so much. Don't you worry. He's on a work trip with Jesus, so he can afford your blueberry budget," she told her daughter.

In a message to her late husband, she said, "I promise I will never let your legacy die".

She said she will make his movement the "biggest thing this nation has ever seen".

"In a world filled with chaos, doubt and uncertainty, my husband's voice will remain," she said.