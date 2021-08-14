Canada To Accept 20,000 Vulnerable Afghans Such As Women Leaders, Human Rights Workers

The Taliban have seized Afghanistan's second- and third-biggest cities

Canada plans to resettle more than 20,000 vulnerable Afghans including women leaders, human rights workers and reporters to protect them from Taliban reprisals, Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said on Friday.

The effort is in addition to an earlier initiative to welcome thousands of Afghans who worked for the Canadian government, such as interpreters, embassy workers and their families, he told a news conference.

"As the Taliban continues to take over more of Afghanistan, many more Afghans' lives are under increasing threat," he said. He did not provide a timetable.

Canada's new plan would focus on those who are particularly vulnerable, including women leaders, human rights defenders, reporters, persecuted religious minorities and members of the gay and lesbian community, he said.

The Taliban have seized Afghanistan's second- and third-biggest cities as resistance from government forces crumbled.

