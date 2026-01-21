'Canada Lives Because Of US, Remember That Mark': Trump At Davos

US President Donald Trump took aim Wednesday at Canada, saying it "should be grateful" to Washington, a day after Prime Minister Mark Carney warned of a rupture to the US-led global system.

"I watched your prime minister yesterday. He wasn't so grateful," Trump told the World Economic Forum of Carney's speech, which drew a rare standing ovation from the Davos audience.

"Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements," Trump said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)