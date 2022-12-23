California House Where Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Filmed Docuseries Is Up For Sale For $33.5 Million

The house was built in 2006 and the architecture was done by Don Nulty and J.F. Brennan

Seen the highly anticipated Harry & Meghan docuseries yet? If yes, then you must have noticed the stunning California home. According to a report by New York Post, the couple does not reside in the on-screen home, which is now up for sale for $33.5 million.

The property is owned by a businessman named Mark Schulhof, who bought the house in 2013 for $14.6 million. The house is not just beautiful, it has lavish amenities as well. Set on over 2 acres of landscaped grounds boasting ocean and mountain views, the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion has a gym, a theatre, a bar, a game room, a meditation room and a pool. There is also a five-car garage, as well as various technological perks including a generator, solar power and a greywater irrigation system. There is also a spacious dining room with a silver-leaf ceiling and several sculptures, the report stated.

Quadriga Art - Mr Schulhof's direct mail company - was charged with pocketing north of $100 million in a fundraising scam that targeted disabled veterans, the report said.

The house was built in 2006 and the architecture was done by Don Nulty and J.F. Brennan, and the interiors by Natasha Baradaran. The 12,804 square feet home hit the market a year and a half ago and is marketed by Ryan Malmsten of Santa Barbara Brokers and Riskin Partners Group at Village Properties.

The royal couple doesn't live in this home. The couple lives in another property in Montecito, which cost them nearly $15 million in 2020. It's reportedly the first home they'd ever owned - and in the series, Markle reveals that she miscarried her second child the morning after moving in, the media outlet revealed.