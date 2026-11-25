Californians are preparing for a confluence of exceptionally high tides and El Nino-fueled weather that threatens coastal areas with extreme flooding during the busiest US travel week of the year.

The San Francisco Bay Area is expected to get hit hard with a one-two punch of inclement weather and monster tides, which forecasters warned could push seawater into low-lying areas on Wednesday and Thursday.

San Francisco International Airport officials said its runways were no longer at risk of flooding, but authorities still urged residents to reconsider travel plans during the Thanksgiving holiday week.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie warned the situation was "extremely serious."

Tuesday afternoon, he implored people to avoid driving through flooding that could be triggered by incoming rain that's expected to start Tuesday evening.

"Do not drive through floodwaters," the mayor said. "We are hoping by the mid- to late afternoon the tides will have subsided considerably."

So-called king tides occur every year due to the gravitational pull and alignments of the Earth, Moon and Sun. They will occur again in December and January.

The ocean is also hotter than usual -- and thus increasing in volume -- both due to human-caused climate change and this year's exceptionally strong El Nino weather pattern.

The ocean warming phenomenon in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific has already altered weather around the world, resulting in devastating droughts and wildfires.

Dial Hoang at the National Weather Service (NWS) told AFP that the Bay Area could see up to nearly three feet of flooding when the tides peak Wednesday.

The agency said in a bulletin that dangerously large breaking waves up to 30 feet could hit California's coast on Wednesday, with hazardous beach conditions persisting through Sunday.

Just The Beginning

This year's tides are predicted to be at their highest levels since January 1983, Hoang said.

Those tides also coincided with vicious, El Nino-fueled storms -- and the impact was catastrophic.

"All hell broke loose," said Reinhard Flick, a coastal oceanographer at University of California, San Diego's Scripps Institution. "We had 13-foot waves offshore, the highest tides of the year, and hundreds of millions of dollars in damage."

The state might not see the same level of destruction this week, thanks to storm preparedness and infrastructure improvements.

Dangers still remain. Strong winds could fell trees, Mayor Lurie warned, and "low-lying streets along the waterfront can flood with little to no rain."

After a storm caused major flooding across San Francisco last week, residents and business owners were anxiously preparing for another possible deluge.

"We closed the door thinking that should be sufficient but it wasn't," Eric Im told AFP on Tuesday.

His family's restaurant, Jim Georgie's Donuts, was flooded last week after the heavy rain overwhelmed the city's sewage system. Now they have sand bags ready.

In the city's Marina district, which hugs the coastline near the Golden Gate Bridge, residents were also placing sandbags outside their homes on Tuesday.

"We're hoping for the best, but we're not too worried," one resident, who identified herself only as Heather, told AFP.

In Southern California, forecasters warned that sneaker waves could wash beachgoers out to sea, and surge into parking lots or roadways.

"Always keep an eye on the ocean," the NWS said. "Waves can run up much further than expected, do not assume dry spots are safe."

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