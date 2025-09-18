British MP Bob Blackman Hosts PM Modi's Birthday At House Of Commons

British MP Bob Blackman on Wednesday brought together community leaders, spiritual figures and parliamentarians at the UK House of Commons to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on Wednesday.

"I was pleased to host the celebration of PM Narendra Modi on his 75th Birthday in the Houses of Parliament," he wrote on X, posting pictures from the event.

The Conservative Party leader hosted the event in collaboration with the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK (a Hindu spiritual organisation), Garavi Gujarat (Gujarati-English weekly), and Eastern Eye (a British-Asian newspaper).

The event featured cultural performances by Siddhashram's troupe, with attendees seen wearing masks printed with PM Modi's face. Organisers described it as a symbolic "Modi on every seat" display inside the UK Parliament.

The gathering came ahead of the Hindu festival of Navratri and featured cultural performances, speeches and tributes.

Spiritual head Rajrajeshwar Guruji described PM Modi as "a saint in a civil role guiding India and the world," per Eastern Eye.

PM Modi's birthday was celebrated by holding welfare programmes and cultural events across India and abroad.

The day saw the launch of several initiatives, including health camps, cleanliness drives, and awareness activities organised by BJP-ruled states. In Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, a special service fortnight was announced, with programmes focusing on tuberculosis eradication, Anganwadi empowerment, and cervical cancer vaccination under the theme "Healthy Women, Empowered Family".

In Lucknow, participants marked the day with cake cutting, sweet distribution, and a pledge for 'Seva Pakhwada.'

In Madhya Pradesh, the government laid the foundation stone for the PM MITRA Park in Dhar. In Dhar, thousands turned out for folk music, Swadeshi-themed performances, and community gatherings.

In Gujarat, leaders inaugurated the "Matrushri Hiraba Sarovar" at Siddhpur in memory of PM Modi's mother Hiraben. Maharashtra announced 394 "NaMo Gardens" across towns and cities, alongside mass tree plantation drives.

Birthday greetings poured in from across India and the world. World leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, US President Donald Trump extended greetings to PM Modi.