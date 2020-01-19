Prince Harry, Meghan To Give Up "Royal Highness" Titles After Stepping Down

The Buckingham Palace officials said that the couple has agreed to repay some past expenses.

Prince Harry, Meghan To Give Up 'Royal Highness' Titles After Stepping Down

The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles, the Palace said (File)

London:

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will give up their titles and stop receiving public funds following their decision to give up front-line royal duties, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.

"The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family," the Palace said, adding that the couple have agreed to repay some past expenses.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Comments
Prince Harry and Meghanroyal split in britainHRH Title

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News