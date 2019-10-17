"Great New Deal" Reached On Brexit: Boris Johnson Says Over To Parliament

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday announced what he said was a "great new deal" for Britain to leave the European Union, as leaders gathered in Brussels for talks.

"We've got a great new deal that takes back control," he wrote on Twitter, calling on lawmakers in London to approve the agreement at a rare sitting of parliament on Saturday.

The president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, also said Brussels had come to an agreement with Britain on a Brexit withdrawal agreement to be presented to EU leaders.

🇪🇺🤝🇬🇧 Where there is a will, there is a #deal - we have one! It's a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that #EUCO endorses this deal. pic.twitter.com/7AfKyCZ6k9 — Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) October 17, 2019

"Where there is a will, there is a deal -- we have one! It's a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions," Juncker tweeted.

