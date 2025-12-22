Advertisement

Russia "Ready" To Legally Confirm No Intent To Attack NATO

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia is ready to confirm in a legal agreement that it has no intention of attacking either the European Union or the U.S.-led NATO military alliance.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov spoke about the development.

Russia is ready to confirm in a legal agreement that it has no intention of attacking either the European Union or the U.S.-led NATO military alliance, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday, the state RIA news agency reported.

