Russia "Ready" To Legally Confirm No Intent To Attack NATO

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov spoke about the development.
Russia is ready to confirm in a legal agreement that it has no intention of attacking either the European Union or the U.S.-led NATO military alliance, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday, the state RIA news agency reported.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world