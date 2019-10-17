European Leaders Endorse Boris Johnson's Brexit Plan

A summit of EU leaders endorsed this deal EU Council president said after they met Boris Johnson.

European leaders on Thursday endorsed a Brexit withdrawal agreement drawn up between London and the European Union, which will now go to the British parliament for ratification.

A summit of EU leaders "endorsed this deal and it looks like we are very close to the final stretch," EU Council president Donald Tusk told reporters after they met British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Tusk made the announcement alongside EU Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker, EU negotiator Michel Barnier and Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

Barnier said that the deal must now be ratified by the British and European parliaments "before the end of October" in order to go into effect before Britain leaves the bloc.

"What we have agreed on is much more than a deal. It's a legal text that provides certainty for the problems created by Brexit," Juncker said.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.