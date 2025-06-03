Advertisement

Polish PM To Call For Vote Of Confidence In Government

Nationalist opposition candidate Karol Nawrocki narrowly won Poland's presidential election, delivering a blow to the centrist government's efforts to cement Warsaw's pro-European orientation.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Polish PM To Call For Vote Of Confidence In Government
Poland's PM Donald Tusk will call for a parliamentary vote of confidence in his coalition government.
Warsaw:

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk will call for a parliamentary vote of confidence in his coalition government, after his candidate, Rafal Trzaskowski, lost the presidential election on Sunday.

"The first test will be a vote of confidence, which I will ask in the Parliament soon," Tusk said on Monday in a televised speech."I want everyone to see, including our opponents, at home and abroad, that we are ready for this situation, that we understand the gravity of the moment, but that we do not intend to take a single step back."

Nationalist opposition candidate Karol Nawrocki narrowly won Poland's presidential election, delivering a blow to the centrist government's efforts to cement Warsaw's pro-European orientation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Tusk, Poland
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com