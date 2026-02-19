'Possibility Of Conflict Real': Poland PM Calls For Poles To Leave Iran

Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on Thursday for all Polish citizens to leave Iran, after US President Donald Trump again hinted at military action against the Islamic republic.

"Everyone who is still in Iran must leave immediately, and under no circumstances should anyone plan to travel to that country," he said at a press conference.

He added that "the possibility of heated conflict is very real, and in a few, a dozen or several dozen hours, evacuation may no longer be an option".

This is the second time in recent months that the Polish government has called for its citizens to leave the country.

The US has been building up military forces near Iran, including warships, fighter jets, and refuelling aircraft, laying the foundation for a potentially sustained campaign against Iran -- should Trump give the order.

