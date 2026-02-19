Russia Calls On Iran To "Exercise Restraint" Amid US Military Buildup

Russia called for restraint on Thursday amid growing tensions over a possible US attack on Iran, and as Moscow and Tehran staged naval drills that the Kremlin said were scheduled and should not be a cause for alarm.

The United States has massively built up its forces in the Middle East and President Donald Trump has warned Iran to make a deal with Washington, hinting at military action.

Moscow and Iran were holding navy drills in the Sea of Oman Thursday.

"These are planned exercises and they are agreed upon in advance," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Russia continues to develop relations with Iran and in doing so, we call on our Iranian friends and all parties in the region to exercise restraint and prudence" he added.

Moscow was calling for "political and diplomatic means to be given absolute priority in resolving various issues", Peskov said.

Some countries have urged their citizens to leave Iran, citing the threat of a military conflict.

"We are currently witnessing an unprecedented escalation of tension in the region, but we still hope that political and diplomatic means and negotiations will continue to prevail in the search for a settlement," Peskov said.

Iran and the US held another round of talks this week in Geneva.

Iran has become one of Russia's closest allies during Moscow's Ukraine offensive.

