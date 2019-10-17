New Brexit Deal 'Good For Ireland And Northern Ireland': Leo Varadkar

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Thursday said Britain's new Brexit deal to leave the European Union would benefit the whole island of Ireland.

"It's good for Ireland and NI (Northern Ireland)," the Irish premier wrote on Twitter after the agreement was announced at an EU leaders' summit in Brussels.

