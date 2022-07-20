Bride In Iran Killed By Stray Bullet During Celebratory Gunfire At Wedding

The other two victims survived with minor injuries. (Representative Photo)

In a tragic incident, an Iranian bride died at her own wedding after getting shot by a stray bullet during a round of celebratory gunfire.

According to New York Post, the bride, identified as 24-year-old Mahvash Leghaei, was toasting her marriage following the ceremony when a guest decided to mark the occasion by firing off some ceremonial gunshots - a custom that is illegal in Iran. Things went horribly wrong when a stray bullet pierced through Ms Leghaei's skull before injuring two male attendees.

The 24-year-old was rushed to the hospital, however, she later succumbed to her wounds. The other two victims survived with minor injuries.

"We had an emergency call of a shooting at a wedding hall in Firuzabad city and officers were dispatched immediately," said police spokesperson Colonel Mehdi Jokar, as per the outlet.

The cops identified the shooter as a 36-year-old man, who was a cousin of the groom. They said that the shooter had "poor control of the weapon". Police officials also added that the man had fled the scene with the weapon - an unlicensed hunting rifle - but was apprehended shortly thereafter.

"Naturally, any disturbance of public order like this crosses the red line with the police, and people need to know that to create a safe community, shooting is banned at weddings," said Mr Jokar, adding, "We will take tough action against anybody found to be breaking this rule."

The Post reported that Mahvash Leghaei was a recent psychology graduate. She had been a social worker too who helped drug users beat their addictions. In line with her wishes, her family has since donated her organs to three recipients.