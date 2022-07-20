'Barbaric Act': Killing Of 29 Dogs In Qatar Sparks Uproar Online

The incident has sparked outrage and concern among people.

In a horrifying incident, a group of armed men stormed a secured area in Qatar and killed 29 dogs and injured others over claims the animals had bitten someone's child.

Taking to social media, Doha-based rescue charity PAWS Rescue Qatar informed that the attackers showed up at a secure factory area and threatened security guards with weapons before forcing their way into the facility - an area where stray dogs can be fed, neutered and looked for by the community. The men shot 29 dogs, including puppies, and left several others injured.

The men claimed that they attacked the facility and shot the animals because one of the dogs had bitten their sons.

PAWS Rescue said, “Security team were rightfully scared as two of the men were holding guns. The security team tried to stop the men from shooting a group of beautiful friendly neutered dogs, but they realised that they were also putting themselves in danger also.”

It also added that one puppy is fighting for his left at the vet. “These dogs posed NO harm to anyone, they were well looked after, very friendly and well-loved,” the Facebook post added.

According to Doha News, the incident has sparked outrage and concern among people. Animal rights sustainability brand Roni Helou denounced the killing as a “barbaric act and threat to Qatari society”. It also urged the government to investigate the heart-wrenching incident and hold the killers accountable.

Others also expressed deep concern about the gun laws in Qatar and questioned why civilians have the right to own weapons in the first place. One internet user wrote, “Very disappointed Qatar! The Gulf region must start to evolve on such matters - this is inexcusable! Poor babies.” “What a barbaric act! Not to mention the fact that people are having guns at home and using them. Qatar is a safe country?” commented another.

As per the Independent, to own a gun in Qatar one has to obtain a license from the interior ministry. One also has to be over the age of 21 and also not have a criminal record. Penalties for possessing unlicensed firearms, on the other hand, include fines and/or a prison sentence ranging from one year to seven years, depending on the kind of firearm.