Boris Johnson Could Face Confidence Vote Tonight: Report

According to Sky journalist Tom Larkin, a member of the 1922 committee said the rules of the committee, which currently give Boris Johnson immunity from a confidence vote until next year, were likely be changed this afternoon.

Boris Johnson Could Face Confidence Vote Tonight: Report

A confidence vote could be triggered as early as tonight, Sky journalist Tom Larkin said on Twitter.

London:

A confidence vote in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be triggered as early as tonight, Sky journalist Tom Larkin said on Twitter citing a member of the 1922 Committee which oversees such votes.

He said the rules of the committee, which currently give Johnson immunity from a confidence vote until next year, were likely be changed this afternoon.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

.