Boris Johnson Could Face Confidence Vote Tonight: Report

A confidence vote in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be triggered as early as tonight, Sky journalist Tom Larkin said on Twitter citing a member of the 1922 Committee which oversees such votes.

NEW: member of '22 exec says rules likely to be changed this afternoon and a vote of confidence could be triggered TONIGHT. Would require enough MPs to re-submit letters of no confidence — Tom Larkin (@TomLarkinSky) July 6, 2022

He said the rules of the committee, which currently give Johnson immunity from a confidence vote until next year, were likely be changed this afternoon.

