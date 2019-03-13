UAE Bans Boeing 737 MAX 8 After Ethiopian Airlines Crash

Boeing 737 MAX 8: Flydubai is the only UAE airline operating the MAX 8 and MAX 9 aircrafts

World | | Updated: March 13, 2019 14:14 IST
UAE aviation authority said it will "continue monitoring and re-assessing the situation" (File)


Cairo: 

The United Arab Emirates' General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) banned the operation of all Boeing 737 MAX models in UAE airspace, Emirates News Agency (WAM) said on Tuesday.

GCAA added in a statement that the ban was a precautionary measure following the Ethiopian Airways crash.

GCAA will "continue monitoring and re-assessing the situation as more information is obtained about the accident," it said.

Flydubai is the only UAE airline operating the MAX 8 and MAX 9 aircrafts.



