Big Blow To Imran Khan Ahead Of No-Trust Vote, 3 Allies To Join Opposition

Imran Khan has also called for a rally in the capital on March 27 to mobilise his support base.

In a big blow to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of the no-confidence vote, three major allies of the ruling government have decided to join the opposition alliance, local media reported.

Three major coalition partners of the ruling government, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have decided to stand with the Opposition, Geo News reported citing sources.

The sources said that all three allies of the ruiling government will soon (expectedly till March 25) announce to join the Opposition in the campaign to oust Imran Khan.

Imran Khan's party is facing an internal revolt, with several members of the National Assembly (MNAs) deserting the PTI and joining the opposition ranks.

Earlier, around 24 lawmakers announced to vote in favour of the no-trust move and dissociated themselves from the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government.

The Opposition parties in Pakistan had submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8. While the PTI government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion, the Opposition is sure that they will oust Khan.

Moreover, Khan has warned the opposition that he would be more dangerous for them if ousted from power. He has also called for a rally in the capital on March 27 to mobilise his support base or whatever is left of it.

Notably, in the 342-member National Assembly, the Imran Khan government requires at least 172 members to sail through the no-confidence vote.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)