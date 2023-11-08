Biden Tells Netanyahu 3-Day Ceasefire Could Help Secure Release Of Hostages: Report

Joe Biden spoke over phone with Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday over Gaza ceasefire.

U.S. President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a call on Monday that a three-day fighting pause could help secure the release of some hostages, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing two U.S. and Israeli officials.

Citing the U.S. official, Axios reported that under a proposal being discussed between the U.S., Israel and Qatar, Hamas would release 10-15 hostages and use the pause to verify the identities of all the hostages and deliver a list of names of the people it is holding.

In a statement on Monday, the White House said Biden and Netanyahu discussed "the possibility of tactical pauses to provide civilians with opportunities to safely depart from areas of ongoing fighting, to ensure assistance is reaching civilians in need, and to enable potential hostage releases."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Axios report.

