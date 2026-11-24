As Pakistan prepares to send its first astronaut to space aboard a Chinese spacecraft, attention is once again turning to the Long March 2F rocket, China's only human-rated launch vehicle and the workhorse that has carried every Chinese astronaut into orbit. The mission highlights not only China's growing influence in human spaceflight but also the remarkable reliability of a rocket that has become the backbone of the country's crewed space program.

The Long March 2F, known in China as Chang Zheng 2F, traces its origins to the early 1990s when Beijing decided to develop an indigenous capability to send humans into space. Built by the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, the rocket is derived from earlier Long March designs, but incorporates extensive safety and redundancy features needed for carrying astronauts. First launched in 1999, it has had 29 continuously successful launches.

The name "Long March" is deeply symbolic in Chinese history. It commemorates the epic military retreat undertaken by Mao Zedong's Communist forces between 1934 and 1935. The nearly 9,000-kilometre trek became a foundational event in the history of modern China. By naming its rockets "Long March," China sought to connect its space ambitions with a historic national journey marked by endurance, sacrifice and ultimate success.

Standing about 58.3 metres tall, the Long March 2F is one of the most recognizable rockets in China's fleet. It has a lift-off mass of approximately 497 tonnes and a core diameter of 3.35 metres. Four liquid-fuel strap-on boosters attached to the central core increase its thrust during ascent. The rocket is capable of delivering more than eight tonnes into low Earth orbit, sufficient for launching Shenzhou crewed spacecraft and modules for China's space station programme.

What truly distinguishes the Long March 2F is its safety record. Since its debut in 1999, the rocket has conducted every Chinese human spaceflight mission without the loss of a crew. More than two decades of operations have established it as one of the world's most reliable crew launch vehicles.

China's human spaceflight era began on October 15, 2003, when Yang Liwei became the country's first astronaut, or Taikonaut, aboard Shenzhou-5. Riding atop a Long March 2F from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Yang spent nearly 21 hours in orbit before returning safely to Earth. With that mission, China became only the third nation after the Soviet Union and the United States to independently send a human into space.

READ | "Big Diplomatic Signal From Pakistan": China Hawk Decodes Shenzhou-24 Mission

Since Yang's historic flight, every Chinese astronaut mission has been launched by the Long March 2F. The rocket has carried crews aboard the Shenzhou spacecraft to experimental space laboratories, and more recently to the Tiangong space station. Chinese crews have performed spacewalks, conducted scientific experiments, and established a permanent Chinese human presence in low Earth orbit.

As of 2026, 30 Chinese astronauts have travelled into space aboard Long March 2F rockets. Because several astronauts have flown multiple times, the total number of crewed seats launched is significantly higher. The rocket has successfully carried all crews assigned to China's human spaceflight programme since 2003, making it one of the most proven human-rated rockets in operation today.

A key feature contributing to the vehicle's safety is an emergency escape system mounted atop the Shenzhou spacecraft. In the event of a problem during the early phases of launch, the system can rapidly pull the crew capsule away from the rocket. China conducted multiple tests of this system during the development of its human spaceflight programme, reflecting lessons learned from decades of international human spaceflight experience.

Long March 2F launches take place from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, located in the remote Gobi Desert of northwestern China. Established in 1958, Jiuquan is China's oldest space launch site and remains the country's primary gateway for human space missions.

The launch complex used for crewed flights, often referred to as Site 921, was specially constructed for China's astronaut programme. The remote desert location offers large safety zones and relatively low population density beneath the launch trajectory. The facility includes astronaut preparation buildings, spacecraft assembly halls, launch pads, mission support infrastructure and tracking facilities spread across a vast area of Inner Mongolia and Gansu Province.

For Pakistan, a flight aboard a Chinese spacecraft represents a historic milestone. Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali will join his Chinese colleagues Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi for the mission. China has increasingly opened its space station programme to international participation and scientific cooperation. The planned Pakistani astronaut mission demonstrates Beijing's desire to position itself as a major partner for countries seeking access to human spaceflight.

The achievement also inevitably raises comparisons with India. While China launched its first astronaut in 2003 and today operates a permanently occupied space station, India is still taking its first steps toward independent human spaceflight through the Gaganyaan programme. ISRO has successfully conducted several key tests, including abort demonstrations and crew module experiments, but an Indian astronaut has yet to launch aboard an Indian rocket under the Gaganyaan project.

India's progress remains significant, particularly given its emphasis on cost efficiency and indigenous technology. However, the contrast illustrates how China enjoyed a head start of more than two decades in developing operational human spaceflight capability.

As Pakistan prepares for its historic mission, the spotlight remains on the Long March 2F. With over two decades of successful crew launches, a flawless record in human missions, and a central role in building China's space station, the rocket has evolved into one of the most dependable vehicles in modern spaceflight. Its next mission will not simply carry astronauts into orbit. It will also reinforce China's growing position as a leading power in the global space arena.