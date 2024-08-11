Bangladesh Interim Leader Muhammad Yunus Freed In Corruption Case: Report

Muhammad Yunus was charged under dozens of cases during Sheikh Hasina's regime.

Muhammad Yunus was on Sunday acquitted in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission, three days after he took oath as the head of Bangladesh's interim government, according to a media report.

Judge Md Rabiul Alam of the Special Judge's Court-4 of Dhaka accepted the Anti-Corruption Commission's application which was filed with the court, seeking withdrawal of prosecution of the case, following section 494 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, an official of the anti-graft agency was quoted as saying by The Daily Star newspaper.

On August 7, a Dhaka court acquitted Yunus and three top officials of Grameen Telecom - Ashraful Hassan, M Shahjahan and Nurjahan Begum - in a labour law violation case.

Yunus, the 84-year-old economist, on Thursday took oath as the chief adviser of the interim government.

Nurjahan Begum, who was also an accused in the graft case, is a member of the 16-member Council of Advisers which will assist Yunus in running the state's affairs.

Yunus had been in a protracted row with the Sheikh Hasina government due to obscure reasons while authorities initiated a series of investigations against him after she came to power in 2008.

Bangladesh authorities launched a review of the statutory Grameen Bank's activities in 2011 and fired Yunus as its founding managing director on charges of violating the government retirement regulation.

Yunus was charged under dozens of cases during Hasina's regime.

In January, a court sentenced Yunus to six months in jail on charges of labour law violation.

Many people believe Hasina became enraged when Yunus announced that he would form a political party in 2007 when a military-backed government ran the country and Hasina was in prison.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)