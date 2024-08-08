Muhammad Yunus Takes Oath As Head Of Bangladesh Interim Government

PM Narendra Modi has extended his best wishes to Mr Yunus.

Signalling the beginning of a new chapter after 15 years of Sheikh Hasina as the prime minister, Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus took oath as the head of the interim government in Bangladesh on Thursday.

"I will uphold, support and protect the constitution and will perform my duties sincerely," Mr Yunus said at the swearing-in event.

The 84-year-old, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for pioneering microcredit and microfinance, which he put into action through the Grameen Bank, was sworn in hours after he returned to Dhaka from Paris, where he had been undergoing medical treatment. The oath was administered by President Mohammed Shahabuddin at his official residence, Bangabhaban.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to Mr Yunus and said India is hoping for an early return to normalcy in Bangladesh, which would also ensure the safety of Hindus and other minorities.

"My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities. We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities. India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfill the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development," PM Modi wrote on X.