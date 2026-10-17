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Children Among 10 Killed In Bangladesh Beach Resort Fire

The blaze erupted in the morning and quickly spread through the three-story wooden resort, he said. Children were among the dead

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Children Among 10 Killed In Bangladesh Beach Resort Fire
It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire.

 A fire gutted a beach resort in southeastern Bangladesh on Saturday, killing 10 people and injuring four, an official said.

The fire broke out at Tuptup Resto and Resort at Inani in Cox's Bazar district, a popular destination for domestic tourists, Syed Mohammad Morshed Hossain, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defense in the district, said. The resort is located near the Bay of Bengal.

The blaze erupted in the morning and quickly spread through the three-story wooden resort, he said. Children were among the dead, he said, without giving details.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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