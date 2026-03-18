Australian Cop Calls Indians 'Bunch Of F***ing Perverts', Punjabi Driver Files Lawsuit

An Indian-origin cab driver in Australia is suing the Queensland Police, alleging he was racially vilified and slapped with an indecent act charge following a biased investigation. The lawsuit also mentions the body-cam footage of an arresting officer, where he can be heard calling Indians a "bunch of f***ing perverts. The incident took place in January 2023 in Brisbane when a resident claimed to have seen the Punjabi man, surnamed Singh, masturbating in his car, according to a report in The Guardian.

"You f***in' Indian dog! You sh*t on my country! He's a paedophile. Get him the f**k off our street," the resident yelled at him, as per Singh.

After officers arrived on the scene, Singh showed them evidence on his phone, which included details of a nearby Uber trip he had just completed and a call log, highlighting that he had been speaking to his sister in India for nearly an hour. Singh added that he was speaking animatedly during the call and gesturing with his hands.

Singh claimed he informed officers that he had only a "basic understanding" of English, yet his request for a translator was ignored. As the police left the scene, body camera footage captured one officer venting to a colleague about a separate incident involving an Indian man allegedly harassing teenagers in nearby Petrie. The pair then pivoted back to the Brisbane case, discussing the specific allegations against Singh.

"F***ing Indians, mate, they are a bunch of f***ing perverts," the first officer said, according to the transcript.

While the indecent charge against Singh was dropped in 2024, he is now demanding $493,488 in compensation, plus aggravated and exemplary damages.

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'Robbed Of All Dignity'

Singh's lawyer, Stewart O'Connell, said the entire incident was 'soul-destroying' for him and that he faced deportation due to being forced to abandon his studies.

"I was wrongly accused of an allegation that is offensive in any culture, but is particularly taboo in mine. I was robbed of all dignity and made to feel dirty and worthless. I went from having a wide circle of friends to having none. Even after the charges were thrown out, the negative perception against me has remained, and I am completely isolated. For these reasons, I intend to pursue this matter as far as possible," said Singh in a statement.

The lawsuit alleges that the police failed to investigate a number of claimed deficiencies in the case before laying charges, including how the witnesses were unreliable and how they could see through his car's tinted windows.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Police Service (QPS) said they were unable to comment on the legal proceedings due to privacy and legal reasons.