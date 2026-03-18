Deaf Woman Alleges Frontier Airlines Removed Her From Flight For 'Not Listening', Video Viral

A deaf woman from Georgia claims she was kicked off a Frontier Airlines flight after a misunderstanding regarding her hearing disability. In a viral social media video, the woman alleged that crew members mistook her inability to hear a flight attendant's instructions for non-compliance. As per the passenger, a flight attendant approached her before departure and spoke to her. However, since she could not hear what was being said, the situation quickly escalated. The woman said the crew assumed she was refusing to follow instructions, even though her ticket listed her condition, according to a report in Newsweek.

With the clamour increasing, passengers around the woman attempted to explain to the flight attendants that the woman was not deaf and was not ignoring the instructions intentionally. A gate agent also appears to advocate for the passenger while the flight crew insists she must leave the aircraft.

"I was removed from a flight because I am deaf, please train your flight attendants on disability accommodations," the woman stated in the video.

As the controversy snowballed, Frontier Airlines issued a statement, disputing the claims made by the passenger. The airline stated that the passenger boarded the aircraft with an open container of alcohol, which violated both airline policy and federal law.

"When the flight attendant informed the passenger of the violation, the passenger rapidly consumed the remaining alcohol in the cup before handing it over," the airline said in a statement to Live And Let's Fly.

"Flight attendants further noted that the cup the passenger brought on board was affixed with a sticker advising that federal law prohibits carrying this alcoholic beverage on board an aircraft."

Afterwards, the flight crew made the decision to remove the customer from the aircraft, and she was rebooked on a later flight, Frontier Airlines added.

"There was no indication on the passenger's reservation that she is deaf or has any form of disability and, according to various personnel who interacted with the passenger, she was clearly and effectively conversing with them during interactions."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the video went viral, a section of social media users questioned the cabin crew's decision, while others advised her to get a good attorney.

"Not listening" to what? The safety thing? I never listen to the safety thing! What is happening?" said one user, while another added: "Cannot wait for a good civil rights or ADA lawyer to find this woman. Frontier is going to regret this one."

A third commented: "This seems like a personal attack or something like the fight attendant picked her out to bully, it doesn't make any sense and everyone can see it so what are we missing? Can any flight attendant just make anything up and have anyone removed?"

A fourth said: "I just don't buy it that she was trying to bring alcohol onboard. She doesn't act belligerent at all, and IF she was trying to bring alcohol onboard and this flight attendant supposedly caught that, there is no way they would allow her to get seated."