FBI Probes Frontier Airlines Passenger For Making Bomb Threat

A Frontier Airlines flight was involved in a security incident at Atlanta's airport on March 29 (Sunday) after a passenger made a verbal bomb threat and threatened to kill a woman sitting next to him," The New York Post reported. The incident occurred when the plane, from Columbus, Ohio, was taxiing to the gate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The unidentified "unruly passenger" was described as a male around 5'9" tall. He was seated in seat 3A. The pilot alerted air traffic control, stating the passenger was threatening to kill the woman and claimed to have a bomb on board.

"He's in his seat. He is starting to threaten to kill the lady who's sitting next to him, and he is saying that he has a bomb on board," the pilot said as reported by the media outlet.

The aircraft was redirected to a remote location, and law enforcement responded. Other passengers were deplaned via airstairs and bused to the terminal.

"As a matter of precaution and in coordination with local authorities, the aircraft parked at a remote location while law enforcement responded," Frontier said in a statement.

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Police Statement

The FBI is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Atlanta Police Department. The threat, deemed non-credible, is being treated as an unruly passenger case, and charges are being considered. There are no reported injuries.

"On March 29, 2026 at approximately 4:28 P.M., The Atlanta Police Department in coordination with Federal Authorities responded to reports of an unruly passenger on an inbound Frontier flight," City of Atlanta Police Department wrote in a statement. "The Federal Bureau of Investigation will be the primary agency on the incident."

"FBI Georgia responded, along with Atlanta Police, this afternoon after a flight from Columbus to Atlanta was disrupted by an unruly passenger. All passengers and crew were taken off the aircraft," the FBI Atlanta field office said Sunday night as quoted by Fox News.

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"The FBI can assure the traveling public there is no continuing threat related to this incident. The FBI and Atlanta Police are currently conducting interviews to gather the facts and the FBI will consult with the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Northern District of Georgia to determine if federal charges will be filed."

The incident highlights concerns about air travel safety and the consequences of making false threats.