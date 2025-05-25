"We Have Political Differences But...": A Owaisi On Indian MPs In Bahrain

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi, part of the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, referred to Pakistan as a "failed state" during an interaction with prominent figures in Bahrain.

During the interaction, Mr Owaisi said, "Our government has sent us over here...so that the world knows the threat India has been facing since last so many years. Unfortunately, we have lost so many innocent lives. This problem emanates from Pakistan only. Unless and until Pakistan stops promoting, aiding and sponsoring these terrorist groups, this problem won't go away."

He further added, "Our government has taken all the steps to protect the lives of every Indian. This government has made very clear next time you (Pakistan) take up this misadventure, it will be beyond what they are expecting..."

Mr Owaisi noted that India has repeatedly exercised maximum restraint despite grave provocations. Recalling the Pahalgam attack in which 26 tourists were killed, he emphasised the human cost of terrorism. "Please reflect on the human tragedy of this massacre. A woman married six days ago became a widow on the seventh day. Another woman, married just two months ago, also lost her husband in this attack," he said.

Asserting India's defensive strength, Mr Owaisi added, "India has all the wherewithal, and we have every means necessary to ensure the safety of not only Indian citizens, but also every individual residing in India."

AIMIM leader stated that India's air defence systems had effectively intercepted threats emanating from across the border. "The government and the media, our air defence system, our technology and warfare capabilities, successfully intercepted and neutralised everything that was launched by a failed state like Pakistan," he said.

Mr Owaisi stressed the need for international cooperation in curbing terror financing and urged the Bahrain government to support efforts to bring Pakistan back to the FATF grey list, stating that such funds have been used to support terrorist activities.

"There is unanimity in our country, irrespective of whatever political affiliations we belong to. We have our political differences, but when it comes to the integrity of our country, it is high time our neighbouring country understands...I request and hope that the Bahrain government will help us in bringing Pakistan back to the grey list of FATF because this money has been used to support those terrorists," Mr Owaisi said.

The delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, includes Mr Owaisi, Nishikant Dubey MP, BJP; Phangnon Konyak, MP, BJP; Rekha Sharma MP, NJP; Satnam Singh Sandhu MP; Ghulam Nabi Azad; and Ambassador Harsh Shringla.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

