''Another All-Time High'': Elon Musk Says Twitter Added 1.6 Million Daily Active Users Last Week

Twitter has added 1.6 million daily active users in the past week, Mr Musk said.

Even as the lay-offs and mass resignations pointed towards a chaotic atmosphere at Twitter, Elon Musk hit back at his critics, saying, "Twitter is ALIVE.'' Shutting down his detractors further, Mr Musk shared another tweet today morning, announcing that the site has reached its highest daily active users.

In a tweet, Mr Musk noted that Twitter has added 1.6 million daily active users in the past week. He added this is an all-time high for the micro-blogging platform, and added a detailed graph to back his claims. The graph of the daily active users compares the data from before Elon Musk's takeover to now.

"Twitter added 1.6M daily active users this past week, another all-time high,'' the billionaire wrote.

See the tweet here:

Twitter added 1.6M daily active users this past week, another all-time high pic.twitter.com/Si3cRYnvyD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022

Earlier, Mr Musk urged those critical of his handling of the microblogging site to stay on other platforms. He concluded his message by tweeting 'namaste', with a folded hands emoji. "Hope all judgy hall monitors stay on other platforms - please, I'm begging u," he wrote.

Hope all judgy hall monitors stay on other platforms – please, I'm begging u — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

Meanwhile, in another major development, Twitter has paused the re-launch of the $8 subscription-based 'Blue Verification' mark. Elon Musk announced on Tuesday that the relaunch of the 'Blue Verified' badge on Twitter will be temporarily suspended "until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation".

Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation.



Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022

The Twitter Blue subscription plan was put on hold after it was highly misused, and mostly used to impersonate influential personalities like Elon Musk himself.

The billionaire is being criticized for the wave of changes in Twitter, both in administrative and technical aspects. Last week, Mr Musk asked workers to commit to his more "hardcore" version of the company or leave. Bloomberg reports that he is considering laying off even more employees, targeting the company's sales and partnership teams.