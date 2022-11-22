Elon Musk Pauses Relaunch Of Twitter's $8 Blue Tick Plan

Elon Musk announced on Tuesday that the relaunch of the 'Blue Verified' badge on Twitter will be temporarily suspended "until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation".

After taking over the social media platform, Musk introduced the $8 blue tick verification plan but it resulted in the mushrooming of a lot of fake accounts.

Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation.



Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022

"Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation. Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals," Musk tweeted.

Musk had defended the much-criticised paid verification plan by saying that the blue checkmark will be the "great leveller".

"Widespread verification will democratize journalism & empower the voice of the people," he tweeted.

